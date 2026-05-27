Congress first sought UCC, it represents only one community now: Assam CM

Guwahati: Claiming that the Congress was the first to advocate a Uniform Civil Code way back in 1925, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, May 27, alleged that the opposition party is no longer secular and has become a representative of one particular community.

Replying to questions during a discussion on ‘The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill’, he said the proposed legislation is based on the foundation of the Constitution’s Article 44, not on any BJP or RSS ideology as alleged by the opposition bench.

“The UCC has a long history. It was first demanded by the Congress in 1925. It was also suggested in 1937 by Jawaharlal Nehru. That same Congress is opposing it from the angle of the Quran and Shariat angle, not from the Hindu or Christian or tribal angle,” Sarma said.

He also said, “The Congress is opposing the UCC. Their assembly composition proves that they are not representing all castes, creeds, and religions, but they represent only one specific community. The Congress doesn’t represent Assam’s geography.”

The Congress has 19 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly, of which 18 are from the Muslim community, and one is Hindu.

‘Very sad and painful to see Congress now’

“It’s very sad and painful to see the Congress now. Our statements should represent all religions and all people. I feel that the Congress, instead of transforming into a communal party, should follow India’s secular tradition,” the CM said.

Pointing towards Goa, he said, when the coastal state joined India in 1961, the then Congress government continued the Portuguese common civil code, and it became the first in the country to have such a law.

The western state retained its existing family law – the Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 – when it merged with the Indian Union in 1961, and renamed it as the Goa Civil Code.

Sarma said, “Assam will be the third state in India to have UCC after Uttarakhand and Gujarat. It will be a great step towards gender justice. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution is the foundation of this Bill.”

He justified the exclusion of tribals from the ambit of the proposed legislation, claiming that they already have many customary laws for ages on such personal matters.

“Tribals don’t support polygamy, give equal rights to girls and don’t recognise live-in relationships. They, in a way, have been implementing the UCC for ages. Self-regulation is the best regulation. So, we don’t want to impose it on the tribals,” Sarma said.

Aiming for a common set of laws on a range of personal matters like marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships irrespective of religion, the Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code, seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam. It proposed several punitive measures, including seven years imprisonment for bigamy or polygamy, and three months in jail for not registering a live-in relationship.