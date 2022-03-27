Congress General secretaries and state-in-charge meeting

New Delhi: Congress General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik and Pawan Bansal (partially seen) at a meeting at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, March, 26, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a meeting at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, March, 26, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik at a meeting at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, March, 26, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh) New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders at a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charge of the state, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Saturday, March, 26, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Kamal Singh)