Congress government will complete its term, reveals survey

Hyderabad: Notwithstanding Opposition BRS, BJP, and others baying for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s blood for various omissions and commissions during the one-year rule, the majority of people in a survey opined Congress government will complete its full 5-year term.

While 67 percent of people surveyed backed Revanth Reddy’s government, 12 percent said the government will fall, 9 percent opined Chief Minister will be changed and 12 percent said that there will be no change in the administration despite a change.

Personally, Revanth Reddy got 35 percent marks for his performance from 50 percent of people, 75 marks from 6 percent of people, 59 gave 25 percent marks and none gave 100 percent.

Good speaker, no good administrator

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is a good speaker, but not a good administrator; KCR might have borrowed loans, but he fed us; If KCR had given double bedroom houses, he would not have been defeated; KCR alone knows Telangana issues, women should be charged 50 percent in RTC buses; Congress cannot win in GHMC polls; BRS leaders are unable to stay out of power; youth are behind Modi, BC will enjoy more power in the days to come; Need some more time to assess Revanth Reddy rule; KCR had given Rythu Bandhu if he was in power; “ were some of the comments made by people during the survey.

Hyderabad-based Vota Research and Strategies conducted the random survey during the period November 25 to December 4 with a sample of 1677 persons covering various sections of people across the State.

Thirty-one percent of people said the Congress government’s performance was good, 22 percent said it was OK, 35 percent said it was not good and 12 percent described it as bad.

Regarding the implementation of six guarantees by the government, 62 percent of people said it was partially implemented, 14 percent hoped it would be implemented, 20 percent had no hopes and 4 percent said they had no idea.

Asked about whose performance was better, a majority of 44 percent backed former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, 35 percent supported Revanth Reddy, 19 percent said both are not good while 2 percent wanted a new CM.

Socio socio-economic survey needed

With regard to the Congress government’s ongoing socio-economic caste survey, 50 percent supported it, 23 percent said it’s not needed, 18 percent opined the truth will not come out, and 9 percent asked about KCR’s survey report.

Yes, to Musi, no to HYDRA

Contrary to hue and cry by the Opposition over the Musi River Front Development project where large-scale demolition of houses, sheds and others kicked up a row with the Opposition blasting the government, 50 percent of those interviewed backed the project, 15 percent said there is no need, 19 percent felt it may not be completed while 16 percent felt it’s a business project.

However, the majority of people surveyed opposed the controversial Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), established to protect lakes and other water bodies, remove illegal encroachments, rejuvenate the water bodies, and maintain ecological balance.

Asked whether they will welcome HYDRAA to their area, a majority of 43 percent said no, 29 percent said all illegal constructions in the water bodies should be removed, 12 percent welcomed HYDRA to their areas while 16 percent felt it’s an organisation to browbeat people.

The majority of 45 percent of people opined that the brothers of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy were interfering in the administration, 33 percent said no, 10 percent felt interference while 12 percent said the administration had derailed.

Regarding upcoming local bodies elections, a majority of 39 percent said they would vote for BRS, 35 percent for Congress, 19 percent for BJP-led NDA, and 7 percent for others.