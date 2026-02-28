Congress govt attacking temples to appease minority: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress-led state government of attacking Hindu institutions, temples, and organisations to appease the “Muslim vote bank” on Saturday, February 28.

Rao alleged that the Congress state government was resorting to attacks on Hindu institutions in “a bid to please the Majlis party for the sake of Muslim vote-bank.”

In a statement, the BJP state president claimed that the government was attempting to demolish the Rajashyamala Devi Temple located in Sarada Peetham, a spiritual centre which also operates a Vedic school and donates food.

Calling Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s actions “atrocious and heinous,” Rao said the temple, built on the land allotted by the previous government in 2019, belonged to the Hindu institution, Visakha Sarada Peetham.

“However, today the Congress government is attempting to demolish the Sarada Peetham and the Rajashyamala Devi Temple,” he said.

The “crowbar government” of Revanth Reddy is repeatedly attacking Hindu beliefs, Rao alleged, warning that BJP would not remain silent on the issue.

According to the BJP chief, the state government was justifying the demolitions of poor people’s homes and Hindu temples under the mantle of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Musi River beautification. It has expanded the demolitions to monasteries and spiritual centres as well, Rao added.

Claimed to have already spoken to Swamji, Rao said he has scheduled a visit to Sarada Peetham on Monday, March 2.

“The BJP will not tolerate the Congress government interfering with Hindu temples and monasteries,” Rao asserted. “The BJP will fight relentlessly for the protection of Hindu Dharma.”