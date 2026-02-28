Congress govt attacking temples to appease minority: Telangana BJP chief

The BJP state president claimed that the government was attempting to demolish the Rajashyamala Devi Temple.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 28th February 2026 7:05 pm IST
N Ramachandra Rao Revanth Reddy
Telangana BJP chief N Ramachandra Rao (left) and CM Revanth Reddy (right)

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress-led state government of attacking Hindu institutions, temples, and organisations to appease the “Muslim vote bank” on Saturday, February 28.

Rao alleged that the Congress state government was resorting to attacks on Hindu institutions in “a bid to please the Majlis party for the sake of Muslim vote-bank.”

In a statement, the BJP state president claimed that the government was attempting to demolish the Rajashyamala Devi Temple located in Sarada Peetham, a spiritual centre which also operates a Vedic school and donates food.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Calling Chief Minister Revanth Reddy‘s actions “atrocious and heinous,” Rao said the temple, built on the land allotted by the previous government in 2019, belonged to the Hindu institution, Visakha Sarada Peetham.

“However, today the Congress government is attempting to demolish the Sarada Peetham and the Rajashyamala Devi Temple,” he said.

The “crowbar government” of Revanth Reddy is repeatedly attacking Hindu beliefs, Rao alleged, warning that BJP would not remain silent on the issue.

MS Admissions 2026-27

According to the BJP chief, the state government was justifying the demolitions of poor people’s homes and Hindu temples under the mantle of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Musi River beautification. It has expanded the demolitions to monasteries and spiritual centres as well, Rao added.

Claimed to have already spoken to Swamji, Rao said he has scheduled a visit to Sarada Peetham on Monday, March 2.

“The BJP will not tolerate the Congress government interfering with Hindu temples and monasteries,” Rao asserted. “The BJP will fight relentlessly for the protection of Hindu Dharma.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 28th February 2026 7:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button