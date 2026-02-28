Telangana govt questions Waqf Board’s claims on heritage sites

Hyderabad: The Telangana heritage department has questioned the Waqf Board’s claim on monuments in the state and asked it to remove details related to protected monuments from various portals, stating that such declarations are invalid under the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

In 2025, the Telangana Waqf Board sought details regarding waqf properties declared as protected monuments. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the heritage department on Thursday, February 27, responded to the query and said that no monuments under its watch were declared as waqf and are protected as per the Ancient Monument Preservation Act, 1904.

The monuments have been under the heritage department since the rule of the Nizam, and no agreement was made with the Waqf Board, an official from the heritage department told Deccan Chronicle.

Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, hereditary Mutawalli of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana, has reportedly said that the monument was wrongly listed as waqf property, and the matter has been taken up with the Union minority affairs ministry and the Central Waqf Council.

25 monuments currently under waqf list

The heritage department said it will discuss the matter with the waqf board. Currently, about 25 monuments, including Paiga Tombs, Qutb Shahi Tombs and Saidanima’s Tomb, among others, are listed as waqf properties.

The heritage department reiterated that no protected monuments can be claimed as waqf properties.