Congress govt gave one lakh jobs to unemployed youth in just 2 years: MP

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana has given jobs to over one lakh youth in “just two years,” with another 15,000 and 20,000 jobs expected through various initiatives, according to MP Gaddam Vamsi Khanna.

He made the remarks while addressing a mega job fair in the Pedapalli district on Wednesday, May 6, as part of the 99-day Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika initiative. The event was also attended by Information Technology and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

The main goal of the Congress-led state government is to employ the unemployed youth, the MP said. He urged the youth to take full advantage of the opportunities and work hard to secure a job.

Noting that the state currently has 65 Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) offering skills to the unemployed, Khanna said 120 additional centres will soon be established.

“Another 120 new ATCs are coming up across Telangana, which will generate 15,000 to 20,000 additional job opportunities in the coming days,” said Khanna.

The MP emphasises that the skills align with the current industry requirements, essential for securing a good job. He ended the address by urging the government to organise a similar job mela in Mancherial.

4,000 jobs already provided via TASK: Sridhar Babu

IT Minister Sridhar Babu said such job fairs are being conducted to encourage the youth. Through TASK, 4,000 job opportunities have already been provided, with 1,500 candidates from the shortlist securing placements.

He confirmed that a job fair will be held in Macherial in the near future for the local youth.

The mega job fair saw enthusiastic participation from large numbers of unemployed youth who interacted with recruiters and explored various employment avenues.

The job fair was marked by an eager crowd of job seekers actively engaging with recruiters and looking for career opportunities.