Congress govt in Karnataka ‘unnecessarily quarrelling’ with Centre: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H . D Kumaraswamy has accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka of “unnecessarily quarreling” with the Centre and said that it won’t help.

The JD(S) leader, whose party is part of the ruling NDA at the center, also said Prime Minister Narendra and the BJP leadership have confidence in him, and that he wants to fulfill their expectations.

“I know this government (in Karnataka) is unnecessarily quarreling with the Central government. First of all, I request from the Karnataka government that quarreling will not help. Throwing mud at the Central government will not help. Whatever the issue, come, and discuss it with us,” Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to PTI videos, he said, “Mutually with good confidence, we can do the work successfully. Instead of criticizing in public daily, they are making statements against the central government without any fault on the part of the Central government. The fault is in your state government’s court only.”

Noting that there are several issues concerning the state and his top priority remains Karnataka, Kumaraswamy, however, said that he is not a “selfish man”, as he pointed out that, as a Central Minister, the entire country will also need his attention.

“To generate employment for the younger generation is the PM’s vision and I have to see about that. Ultimately I want to get some name for the country and the PM. I pray to God to give me the strength to fulfill the PM’s vision,” the former Chief Minister of Karnataka added.

Noting that the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda after the Lok Sabha elections have some confidence in him, Kumaraswamy said, in the Lok Sabha polls the voters decided to bless our BJP-JD(S) combination.

“The whole Karnataka decided to stand with the PM. They (BJP leadership) have some confidence in me, as (they feel) that here is the man who can (meet) our expectations, not only for the development but for the organization also he will be useful. In that process, they have given me a chance. I want to fulfill the expectations,” he added.

The Union Minister said that he would need at least three months to study his department as the Prime Minister has entrusted him with two sensitive departments — Steel and Heavy Industries. He also pointed out that this is for the first time that he is working in the Union Government and there is a lot to learn.

“Another two to three months are required to study my departments. I am working towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the development of the country,” he said.

“The Prime Minister has given me responsibility for these two sensitive departments, which will play a major role in GDP growth and employment generation,” he added.

According to Kumaraswamy, the portfolios he has got are very challenging but he will succeed.

He said in the next two years he will come up with a plan that will define his role in the development of the country.

“After taking charge, I visited several (industrial) plants to get information on ground reality,” the Minister said.

Calling Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) a pride of Karnataka and India, Kumaraswamy said, the revival of HMT is a big challenge as he will have to convince Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Regarding the alleged fraudulent allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which involves plots given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, the JD(S) leader said, “It’s a big scam. They (the Congress govt) wanted to suppress the scam with their officers. But it is going to boomerang against the CM.”

“This government (in Karnataka) is not good…. Already it (issues) started. Let’s wait and see,” he said, adding that jointly BJP and JD(S) will fight against this government, both on the floor of the Assembly and outside.

Regarding the by-polls to Channapatna Assembly segment, vacated by him on his election to the Lok Sabha, Kumaraswamy said, “There is going to be a surprise candidate. Let’s wait and see.”