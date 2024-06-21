PM Modi’s IYD celebration in Kashmir will inspire a peaceful life: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s celebration of International Yoga Day (IYD) in Kashmir will inspire a peace life for the citizens of J&K.

“The celebration of International Yoga Day by the Prime Minister in Kashmir will greatly inspire a peaceful and contented life for the citizens of J&K,” the Union Minister told reporters on the sidelines of the IYD celebration in New Delhi.

He said that it is commendable that Prime Minister Modi celebrates Yoga Day every year in different states.

“The celebration of Yoga Day is encouraged by the Prime Minister. He has inspired citizens of 124 countries to practice Yoga and maintain good health. He is the main person who encouraged people worldwide to practice Yoga. We congratulate the Prime Minister,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister had also celebrated the eighth edition of IYD in Mysuru city where 15,000 people participated.

The Union Minister said that Yoga holds a special place in the country and everyone should adopt Yoga to correct imbalances in their lives.