Kumaraswamy becomes steel minister, expresses gratitude to Modi

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader had earlier made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th June 2024 8:23 pm IST
JD(S) chief and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing him as Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries in the union government.

The former Karnataka chief minister took oath as the Cabinet Minister in the NDA government headed by Modi on Sunday.

“I am deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi , for appointing me as the Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, in its third consecutive term,” Kumaraswamy posted on ‘X’.

The 64-year-old Vokkaliga leader had earlier made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister.

Kumaraswamy defeated Venkataramane Gowda of the Congress by a margin of 2,84,620 votes in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment.

