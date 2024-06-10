Karnataka sees uneven ministerial representation in Modi’s new cabinet

Bengaluru: In the newly formed government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka has been allocated five ministerial posts. However, concerns have been raised about the lack of social justice and regional balance in these appointments.

The NDA, seemingly sidelining the Okkaligas and Lingayats following the BJP-JDS alliance, has allotted two cabinet-level positions to Brahmins while excluding Dalits and backward classes from the cabinet.

Out of Karnataka’s quota, three individuals have been given cabinet ranks, while two have been appointed as Ministers of State: Nirmala Sitharaman, Continuing as a cabinet-level minister, elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. She is a Brahmin, Pralhad Joshi, Also retained in the cabinet, and a Brahmin, H.D. Kumaraswamy, The JDS leader, from the Okkaliga community, has been appointed as a cabinet minister. Shobha Karandlaje, From the Okkaliga community, continues in her ministerial role,V. Somanna: Representing the Lingayat community, has been given the position of Minister of State.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JDS alliance received substantial support from the Okkaliga and Lingayat communities, as well as from backward classes and left-wing Scheduled Castes, particularly in coastal and hilly regions. Despite this broad base of support, there was an expectation that Dalits and backward classes would receive cabinet representation, which did not materialize.

Expectations were high that former Chief Ministers like Basavaraj Bommai or Jagadish Shettar might be included under the Lingayat quota. Similarly, P.C. Gaddigowder, a five-time MP from the Ganiga Lingayat community, was considered a potential candidate for the cabinet, along with Somanna, who was ultimately selected despite losing in both Varuna and Chamarajanagar constituencies in the 2023 assembly elections.

H.D. Kumaraswamy’s inclusion in the cabinet was anticipated, though Shobha Karandlaje’s appointment also stood out, given her re-election from Bangalore North after moving from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru. Her retention is seen as a strategic decision, given her status as the only woman BJP MP from South India.

There was speculation that Govinda Karajola or Ramesh Jigajinagi might join the cabinet under the Scheduled Caste quota, and P.C. Mohan’s name was prevalent under the backward class quota. Despite these expectations, neither Dalits nor backward classes secured cabinet positions, raising questions about the inclusivity of the ministerial selections.

The recent ministerial appointments have sparked discussions about the representation of various communities in the central government. While the BJP-JDS alliance has managed to include influential leaders from certain powerful communities, the exclusion of Dalits and backward classes from cabinet positions has drawn criticism and highlighted the ongoing challenges in achieving balanced social justice and regional representation.