Congress govt in Telangana demanding 7% commission: BJP MP D Arvind

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind has alleged that the Congress party is demanding a 7% commission on the release of bills, continuing the “corrupt practices established by former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).”

During his visit to Jagityal on Saturday, November 2, Arvind criticized the Congress for “exacerbating the poverty that KCR had initiated,” claiming they have failed to complete any projects in their year-long governance.

He stated, “The Congress has not delivered on any promises and has only deepened the misery of the people.”

On BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) announcement of a foot march across Telangana, Arvind remarked that if he undertook a foot march, he would face backlash from the public.

He expressed frustration over BRS’ past management of the state and criticized it for having ruled for ten years without “accountability.”

Arvind emphasized that the BJP is the only “viable alternative” to Congress in Telangana, asserting that they are prepared to step in as a “responsible alternative” to the current ruling party.