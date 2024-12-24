Congress govt in Telangana neglecting promises made to BCs: BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has accused the Congress government in Telangana of neglecting the promises made to the Backward Classes (BCs) under its Kamareddy Declaration.

She said that despite a year in power, the Congress party has failed to implement any of the commitments made to the BCs.

On BC reservation in local bodies

Kavitha warned that if the government attempts to disregard the allocation of 42% reservations for BCs in local body elections, “they will not remain silent.”

On Tuesday, December 24, Kavitha met with leaders from the Telangana Mudiraj Maha Sabha and Vishwakarma Kula Sangham at her residence. The leaders urged her to press the government to fulfill its promises.

Congress govt undermining traditional occupations: Kavitha

During this meeting, Kavitha criticized the government’s indifference towards issues of BCs and accused the Congress government of undermining traditional occupations.

She expressed concern that there is minimal support for those engaged in these livelihoods. She highlighted delays in crucial funding for schemes like fee reimbursement and the Phule Scholarship, which predominantly benefit BC students.

Kavitha called for unity among BCs, urging them to collectively challenge the government regarding the implementation of their promises.

She emphasized that BRS will not tolerate injustice towards BCs by the Congress government. Reflecting on her party’s initiatives during former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) tenure, she lamented that Congress is now attempting to “dismantle” these welfare schemes.

She demanded accountability from the government regarding the expenditure on BC welfare so far.