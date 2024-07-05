Congress govt in Telangana working for all communities: Uttam Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that divisive forces have no place in the country and emphasised the importance of living in perfect harmony.

Uttam Kumar Reddy made these remarks on Thursday, July 4, while participating in various development programmes in the Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies.

During a meeting at Kodad Municipality, he reviewed the status of several projects, including the Rs 8 crore mini tank bund at Kodad Pedda Cheruvu, the Rs 6 crore Kodad town hall, the Rs 50 lakh Khammam X Road junction development, the Rs 1.1 crore welcome arches, the Rs 4.4 crore major outfall drain from Cheruvukatta Bazaar to Ananthagiri Road, and the current status of additional outsourcing sanitary staff.

He also visited the site for the construction of the Kodad Muslim community hall and checked the ongoing work at the Christian burial ground in Huzurnagar near Gutta.

He laid the foundation stones for several new projects, including office buildings for the Tahsildar, MPDO, and Police Station in Ananthagiri, costing Rs 3 crore; a Rs 1.5 crore Muslim community hall in Mellacheruvu; a Rs 55 lakh Rajagopuram in Shivalayam in Mellacheruvu; new office buildings for the Tahsildar, MPDO, and Police Station in Chintalapalem and Palakeedu mandals.

He also visited the mini stadium in Huzurnagar and reviewed the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC) works in the Huzurnagar and Neredcherla municipalities, a press release informed.

Uttam bats for communal harmony

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity and that prosperity can only be achieved through communal harmony.

“Today, I laid the foundation stones for various projects in Mellacheruvu, including the Rajagopuram in Shivalayam and a Muslim community hall. I also reviewed the ongoing works at the Christian burial ground. This demonstrates that the Congress government works for all communities,” he said.

He mentioned that the Rajagopuram of the Shiva Temple would be one of the best and is being constructed according to the people’s wishes. Similarly, the poor minorities in Mellacheruvu will benefit from the community hall being built for Rs 1.5 crore, with completion expected within 3-4 months.

He emphasised that “no other leader or party has done as much for the region as he has.”

He cited several infrastructural improvements, such as the conversion of the existing railway line into a double line to facilitate passenger trains, bringing Krishna River water to the area for irrigation and drinking purposes, and the upgrading of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada 4-lane national highway to six lanes due to his representation to the Centre.

‘Congress govt empowering local bodies’

Uttam Kumar Reddy affirmed that the Congress government in Telangana is empowering local bodies by granting them the necessary powers to design, execute, and implement development programmes within their jurisdictions.

He also stated that the Congress government is building substantial infrastructure across Telangana to ensure proper governance and bring administration closer to the common people.

He criticised the previous BRS government for “failing” to create the necessary infrastructure for administration, noting that Tahsildars, MPDOs, and police stations had no permanent buildings.

The current Congress government, he said, “is focusing on micro-development to ensure that the administration is equipped with the necessary infrastructure and funds.”

The minister urged local bodies to exercise their powers in planning and executing development programmes without interference, allowing them to function independently with full authority to achieve the desired results.