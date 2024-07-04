Telangana: Keshava Rao resigns as RS MP after joining Congress

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao, who earlier joined the Congress party, resigned from his membership in the Parliament on Thursday, July 4.

In his letter to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, he wrote, “I do hereby submit my resignation from membership of Rajya Sabha with effect from the afternoon of July 4, 2024.

Keshava Rao, who was with Congress for 55 years, joined the BRS in 2013 and was twice nominated to Rajya Sabha. He had served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president before joining KCR-led BRS.

His daughter, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, joined the Congress party on March 30 after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).