‘Worthy homecoming’: BRS leader Keshava Rao returns to Congress

New Delhi: Former BRS leader K Keshava Rao returned to the Congress fold on Wednesday with party president Mallikarjun Kharge describing it as a “worthy homecoming”.

Rao joined the Congress at Kharge’s residence in the presence of former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“Worthy homecoming! We welcome senior leader, Shri K. Keshava Rao ji to the Congress party,” said Kharge in a post on X.

“We are confident that his vast experience in public service will strengthen the Congress party in Telangana,” he said.

Keshava Rao, who was with Congress for 55 years, joined the BRS in 2013 and was twice nominated to Rajya Sabha. He had served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president before joining KCR-led BRS.

His daughter, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi on Saturday, March 30, joined the Congress party after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

(with inputs from PTI)