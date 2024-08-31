Congress govt shelving free electricity scheme, alleges Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Finance minister T Harish Rao accused the Congress-led Telangana government of claiming to provide 200 units of free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, while in reality, they are collecting bills from the poor.

He alleged that the government is fully shelving the scheme.

Citing a media report, the senior BRS leader criticized the practice of allegedly collecting pending bills from the poor on the pretext of non-generation of zero bills.

He questioned whether even a single scheme out of the six guarantees and 13 promises promised in the manifesto had been fully implemented until now.

On SDF works

Rao on Friday, August 30 slammed the Congress government alleging it cancelled 34,511 projects in Telangana under the Special Development Fund (SDF) worth Rs 10,000 crore.

He alleged that the Congress is conspiring against the opposition to hinder the development of the state.

He attacked chief minister Revanth Reddy stating that the latter was priortising the “aspirations of the Congress” rather than the development of Telangana.

The BRS MLA further blamed the Congress for stalling the infrastructure development in rural and urban areas which has resulted in loss of employment for people. He alleged that the government is degrading the state with its anti-development agenda.

Rao attacked the government stating that its is not willing to complete sanctioned projects.

“The KCR government canceled the SDF funds allotted to the constituencies in the last financial year when this government came to power. But from these funds, in the month of March, Congress sanctioned 10 crores each to the constituencies with MLAs. Congress party has shown its stupidity and partisanship by giving funds only to MLAs,” he added.

He further accused the government of not providing funds to constituencies where the Congress lost.