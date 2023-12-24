Congress govt will ensure the welfare of minorities: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday, December 24, highlighted the commitment of the new Congress Government in Telangana to the welfare and well-being of all minority communities in the state.

He was speaking to media persons after meeting Cardinal Poola Anthony, the Head of the Catholic Christian Community in South India to greet him and the entire Christian community on the eve of Christmas.

Uttam Kumar Reddy emphasized the truly secular nature of the Congress party, expressing its dedication to providing equal opportunities for all communities, particularly minorities. He underscored the Congress party’s historical record of treating all communities fairly and ensured that Christians and other minorities would be granted protection and safety for their rights, properties, and religious freedom.

Called on Cardinal Poola Anthony, Head of the Catholic Christian community in South India, conveyed Christmas wishes to him & the entire Christian community. Christmas celebrations are a symbol of peace and love; and is celebrated around the world with immense joy and happiness. pic.twitter.com/x0n8MLF6iB — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamINC) December 24, 2023

Asserting the fulfillment of specific promises made to minorities, particularly the Christian community, during elections, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the BJP-led government at the Center for allegedly fostering a sense of insecurity among minorities.

He cited incidents such as attacks on pastors and accused the BJP of not taking prompt action. In contrast, he assured that the Congress government in Telangana would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards incidents of hatred and religious discrimination, ensuring the total protection and welfare of all communities.

In extending warm wishes for Christmas and the approaching New Year, the minister conveyed his greetings to the Christian community across Telangana.