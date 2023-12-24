Don’t reject pleas, be empathetic: Telangana CM to officials  

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy, during his first meeting with all the 33 district collectors and superintendents of police at the Secretariat on Sunday, pitched a constructive and empathetic approach to governance.



He said, “Please don’t reject an application from the people of Telangana for the sake of rejection. Be empathetic and focus on finding solutions.”

The discussion was centred around the implementation of the six guarantees promised by the Congress government within 100 days of its tenure. It included strategies for taking the governance mechanism to the grassroots level in villages and rectifying errors made by the preceding government, a press release from the chief minister’s office said.

Praja palana sabhas

During the meeting chief minister also announced the extension of ‘Praja vani’, a public grievance redressal initiative at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan, to all 33 districts. He discussed an action plan to expand ‘Praja vani’ programmes with the name of ‘Praja palana gram sabhas‘ to the districts, mandals, and villages for systematic and efficient execution of government schemes, the official release stated.

These Praja palana sabhas will be held from December 28 to January 6, 2024 from 8 am to 12 pm, and again from 2 pm to 6 pm. Teams consisting of officers will visit all the gram panchayats and municipal wards, the chief minister said.