Congress hopes to win 14 LS seats in upcoming polls, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad: The Congress hopes to win 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the upcoming general elections, Chief Minister and PCC President A Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons, Reddy said the state government wrote a letter to the National Dam Safety Authority to inquiry into the issue of Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project and the central agency has also formed a committee to submit a report.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Tuesday that the Kaleshwaram Project has become a new “ATM” for Congress, Reddy said, “The Congress party works for the poorest of the poor and that is the agenda”.

“We are aiming to get 14 Lok Sabha seats. Our message is loud and clear. Vote for the Congress party based on our performance in the past few months. There is transparency in the governance,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the first list of the contesting candidates from the state for the Lok Sabha polls may be announced on March 7 or 8 after the Congress Working Committee clearance.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats.

He said the Congress government is trying to streamline the financial system of the state and has been paying salaries and pensions on the first day of every month.

On the Kaleshwaram Project, Reddy said the state government wrote to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court requesting him to allot a sitting judge to inquire into the issue. However, the HC expressed its inability to provide one.

According to him, the committee appointed by the NDSA will submit a report in four months.

Referring to his calling PM Modi as “Bade Bhai” on Monday in an official meeting, Reddy said as a big brother the PM has to play his role in a federal structure.