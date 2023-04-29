Congress hurled abuses at me 91 times: PM in poll-bound Karnataka

Humnabad/Vijayapura/ Kudachi: Training guns on the Congress over its president M Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘venomous snake’ barb at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the party and its leaders have hurled at him different types of abuses 91 times till now.

Accusing the Congress of also abusing the dominant Lingayat community in poll-bound Karnataka, the Prime Minister further said the grand old party had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and was engaged in abusing Veer Savarkar, and people will respond to their abuses with votes.

Modi — on his first visit to the State for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29 — gave a new slogan ‘Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara’ (This time’s decision; majority BJP government) for the party, as he stressed on the party coming back to power with a full majority.

Modi’s stress on BJP getting a clear mandate in May 10 Assembly polls is significant, as the party had not got a majority both in 2008 and 2018, when it emerged as the single largest party, and had to form a government with the backing of MLAs from opposition ranks who switched loyalty to it and Independents.

The Congress hates everyone who speaks about the common man, who brings out their corruption, who attacks their politics of selfishness. “Contress’s hate against such people will become permanent. In this election too, the Congress once again has started abusing me.”

Addressing a public rally at Humnabad in Bidar district, he said, “Someone has made a list of such abuses against me and it has been sent to me. Till now, Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types. Had Congress people put efforts in good governance and boosting the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress would not have been in such a pathetic plight.”

Making a speech in a campaign rally in Karnataka on Thursday, Kharge likened Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he later backtracked stating that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and the “statement was not for PM Modi, but for the ideology he represents.”

Modi said: “Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is Congress’ history”.

“I’m not the only one who has been attacked like this. Last election, they ran a campaign ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ (Watchman is a thief), then they said ‘Modi Chor’, then they said ‘OBC community are chor’, and now as the election season has started in Karnataka they showed the guts of calling my Lingayat brothers and sisters ‘chor’.”

“Congress people listen with open ears, whenever you have abused someone they have punished you in such a way that you have not been able to withstand it. This time, Karnataka has decided to respond to the abuses, the pain inflicted to their pride, through votes,” he said.

Noting that abuses are hurled at him by top Congress leaders, Modi said the Congress is a party that had abused Babasaheb Ambedkar too.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar himself had once said in detail that Congress abused him repeatedly. Congress had called Babasaheb Ambedkar ‘Rakshas’, ‘Rashtra Drohi’, ‘Dagabaaz Dost’…you will be shocked to hear. Even today, we see how Congress abuses Veer Savarkar. Congress has abused stalwarts of this country,” he said.

“Looking at this, I feel that Congress ‘respects’ me as they did to Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar, as Congress is abusing me in a similar way. I feel it is a gift to me. Let the Congress abuse me, I will continue to work for the country and its people. With your (people’s) blessings, all their abuses will get mixed in mud. Congress people understand as much mud you sling at us, the lotus (BJP symbol) will bloom,” he added.

Later, speaking at a rally in Kudachi in Belagavi district, the Prime Minister expressed confidence about the party coming back to power with a full majority.

He said this was his third rally on the first day of his campaigning in the State after the election was declared, and it looks like the people of Karnataka have decided to bring in a strong and stable BJP government in Karnataka.

“Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara- can be heard everywhere… Lotus is the sign of Karnataka’s progress, only BJP has the roadmap for development,” he further said.

Earlier during his Humnabad rally, Modi while stressing the need for a majority pointed out that Karnataka has faced the consequences of unstable and coalition governments. “The focus of an unstable government would not be on serving people,” he said.

Reminding former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as the head of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government had admitted that he was functioning at the “mercy of Congress”, he said, “That fear of saving the seat or power, won’t allow them to do anything for you.”

Alleging that Congress was abusing him, Modi said he has shut out all its sources of corruption. Only BJP can provide a stable and strong government in Karnataka, he claimed.

“Modi has shut the way for Congress’ corruption. Congress means corruption. While Congress’ account has ‘Corruption Kaal’, there is ‘Amrit Kaal’ (golden period) in BJP’s account. Congress is worried as all its sources (of corruption) have been shut, so they are chanting Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave will be dug). While Congress is busy digging Modi’s grave, people are ensuring lotus blooms,” he said.

Earlier addressing a rally in the district headquarters town of Vijayapura, the Prime Minister took a swipe at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that the Congress leader was seeking votes in the name of his retirement from active politics.

He said the people of Karnataka will not choose a “tired and defeated” Congress but a BJP teeming with enthusiasm.

Modi’s jibe was aimed at 75-year-old Siddaramaiah who recently announced that this will be his last election and he would not contest polls anymore.