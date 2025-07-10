Congress ignoring minorities: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and MLA T. Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, accusing it of breaking promises made to minorities and failing to include a single Muslim minister in the state cabinet.

Speaking at a minorities’ meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao said the Congress regime has not only ignored the community’s welfare but also sidelined it politically. “For the first time in recent memory, the Telangana cabinet has no Muslim representation. What message is the Congress sending to the minority community?” he asked.

With the Jubilee Hills by-election on the horizon, he urged minorities to hold the Congress accountable for its “deceit and neglect.”

Harish Rao also criticised the Congress for failing to implement its Minority Declaration, calling it an “election stunt.” He said promises like the Rs.4,000 crore minority sub-plan, increased honorarium for Imams and Muezzins, and the Rs 25 lakh overseas scholarship scheme remain unfulfilled.

He recalled the BRS government’s initiatives, including Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits, English-medium schools, and residential institutions that, he said, had improved lives of Muslim families. “We were the first state to give honorarium to Imams and Muezzins. Even Ramzan gift packs were a symbol of respect, which this government has scrapped,” he added.

He accused the Congress of stopping several welfare schemes launched during KCR’s tenure, including Shaadi Mubarak, fee reimbursement, and overseas scholarships. “Over one lakh poor Muslim women benefitted under Shaadi Mubarak. Now the Congress has halted it after making tall promises of gold and a better version,” he said.

Harish Rao concluded by calling on the minority community to “respond through the ballot box” and teach the Congress a lesson in the upcoming by-election.