Congress in Karnataka depends on Yediyurappa’s move to act accordingly, says HDK

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said Congress leaders depend on BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa’s future course of action.

The Congress leaders in Karnataka are waiting for Yediyurappa’s move to act accordingly. The Congress leaders are watching former Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s activities and the subsequent developments taking place in the BJP, Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) second-in-command, told reporters during an event in the party head office.

He refused to comment on the Congress party’s claim of winning 130 seats in the general Assembly election next year.

I will not comment on their internal survey but we will certainly achieve our target, Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader blamed the BJP and the Congress for joining hands with big survey companies and issuing flawed survey reports. However, the media reports show the status of the national parties, he added.

Lashing out at the Congress, he said the party has demonstrated during the Rajya Sabha election, who is the B-Team of the BJP.

To a query on former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s claim that some JD(S) MLAs were in touch with him, Kumaraswamy said some people might be in touch with him (Siddaramaiah) but there is squabbling in Congress, which would come out in a month.

What’s the point in going to a sinking ship? The Congress is sinking across India, the JD(S) leader said.

Kumaraswamy said the party is addressing the challenges in achieving its target of winning 123 seats in the next Assembly election.

Regarding the Karnataka High Court’s observation that the State Anti-Corruption Bureau itself has become a collection centre’, the JD(S) leader said there cannot be more shameful when the High Court observes that the head of ACB himself is corrupt.

There is no point in carrying out raids. Numerous raids had been carried out but tell me in how many officers faced action. Cash, gold, investment documents of the officers involved in corruption are shown but is there a single instance of taking action against them? asked Kumaraswamy.

He charged that Rs five crore worth of property was found during a raid at an IAS officer’s house when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister but no action was taken against him.

The JD(S) leader said his party would launch Janata Mitra’ (people’s friend) campaign from Friday for 17 days in Bengaluru.

In these 17 days, the party would cover the 28 Assembly constituencies in the city, Kumaraswamy said adding that 15 LED vehicles have been hired to tell the people of the city about the mission and objectives of the JD(S).