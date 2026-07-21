Congress in Telangana will face Delhi-like wrath of youth: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) warned that the Congress government in Telangana would soon face the kind of youth-led backlash that has confronted the central government in Delhi, alleging the party had cheated the state’s unemployed youth on its job and welfare promises.

KTR, referring to recent youth protests near Parliament in Delhi, said similar anger would erupt against the Congress government in Telangana if it continued to ignore the aspirations of the youth, and predicted a fresh agitation on the scale of the Telangana statehood movement.

He said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would not be spared by unemployed youth if found alone, alleging the government had reneged on its promise of two lakh jobs and other guarantees under its “Yuva Declaration.”

KTR alleged the Congress government had failed to fulfil 34 promises made to farmers under a separate declaration, and had not implemented its Mahalakshmi scheme promising Rs 2,500 a month to women.

KTR blames Congress for farmer deaths

The BRS leader accused the state government of creating an artificial drought by failing to procure crops on time, alleging four farmers had died at procurement centres without any government response, while BRS had paid Rs 5 lakh each to their families on former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) instructions.

KTR also criticised the Congress government over delays in repairing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, alleging Reddy was deliberately avoiding its use to deny credit to KCR, even as Godavari waters went unused into the sea.

He asked party workers to record details of those harassing BRS leaders and cadres, warning that action would be taken against them under the law once the party returned to power, and cautioned that no one who had harassed the public would be spared.