Congress, INDIA alliance fighting for their own growth; BJP’s aim is Maha’s progress: Irani

Irani said the Congress-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance neither respects Hindutva icon Savarkar not Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Union minister Smriti Irani.

Kalyan: BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday said while the Congress and INDIA bloc outfits are worried about their own development, her party’s agenda is progress of Maharashtra.

Speaking at a party function in Kalyan in Thane district, Irani said the opposition shows dreams but loots the country.

It distributes money and dares to divide society, the former Amethi Lok Sabha MP alleged.

“The Congress and INDIA bloc and their ecosystems’ worry is how will their development take place. The BJP’s agenda is development of Maharashtra,” she said.

Taking a dig at a CID inquiry on samosas and cakes meant for Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu being served to his security staff instead, Irani said there was no probe when Congress leaders “looted” the country’s exchequer.

Incidentally, Sukhu on Friday said the probe was not into samosas which the media has turned it into, but it was to ascertain “misbehaviour” of officials.

The HP CM also termed as “childish” the BJP’s attack on him over the issue.

Irani said the Congress-led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance neither respects Hindutva icon Savarkar not Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will take place on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

