Congress issues show cause notice to ex MLC Konda Murali over remarks

Hyderabad: The Congress Party’s Disciplinary Committee has issued a show-cause notice to former MLC Konda Murali, demanding a written explanation within a week regarding his public remarks against Congress leaders.

This was announced by PCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi.

It is known that Congress MPs, MLAs, and other leaders from the Warangal district recently lodged complaints with the committee against Konda Murali.

Responding to these complaints, Murali appeared at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday to meet with Committee Chairman Mallu Ravi and members Shyam Mohan, Kamalakar Rao, and Niranjan Reddy, where he provided his explanation.

The committee, after hearing his oral explanation, instructed him to submit a written response within a week. Speaking to the media afterwards, Mallu Ravi stated that the details of the complaints received were shared with Murali, who then gave his explanation verbally.

Hold Congress leaders in high regard: Konda Murali

Murali, addressing the media, said that he holds Congress leaders in high regard and requested the committee not to take his comments on certain individuals too seriously. He clarified that he was not summoned to Gandhi Bhavan but came voluntarily out of respect for the party to provide his explanation.

Reports indicate that Murali has submitted a six-page letter to the Disciplinary Committee, detailing various issues occurring in every assembly constituency of the undivided Warangal district and reportedly urging action against certain MLAs.

In a show of support for Murali, a large number of his followers gathered at Gandhi Bhavan, prompting the police to deploy heavy security arrangements.