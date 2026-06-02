Congress, Jana Sena leaders clash in Gun Park during media interaction

Hyderabad: Mild tension erupted between Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Telangana Congress leaders during a media interaction on Tuesday, June 2, at Gun Park, leading to pushing and shoving between the two groups.

Mild tension erupted between Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Congress leaders during a media interaction on Tuesday at Gun Park, leading to pushing and shoving between the two groups. pic.twitter.com/HqJKBubJE1 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

Party Chief Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to visit Hyderabad to participate in the Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha at a convention centre in Gachibowli on Tuesday. The function aimed to strengthen the party’s presence in the Telangana political arena. Around 2,000 party workers and leaders were expected to participate.

Also Read Telangana HC rejects Jana Sena’s plea seeking permission for Hyderabad meeting

However, city police denied permission, citing traffic and security arrangements. Authorities also pointed to the large-scale Telangana Formation Day celebrations being organised across the state.

The party moved the High Court, which was also rejected.