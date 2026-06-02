Congress, Jana Sena leaders clash in Gun Park during media interaction

Party Chief Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to visit Hyderabad to participate in the Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha at a convention centre in Gachibowli.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 3:21 pm IST
A woman raising her fist while speaking to a group of men outdoors during a protest or rally.
Jana Sena and Congress leaders clash in Gun Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mild tension erupted between Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Telangana Congress leaders during a media interaction on Tuesday, June 2, at Gun Park, leading to pushing and shoving between the two groups.

Party Chief Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to visit Hyderabad to participate in the Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha at a convention centre in Gachibowli on Tuesday. The function aimed to strengthen the party’s presence in the Telangana political arena. Around 2,000 party workers and leaders were expected to participate.

However, city police denied permission, citing traffic and security arrangements. Authorities also pointed to the large-scale Telangana Formation Day celebrations being organised across the state.

Subhan Bakery

The party moved the High Court, which was also rejected.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd June 2026 3:21 pm IST

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