Congress joins TVK govt in Tamil Nadu marking grand return after 59 years

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday, May 21, expanded his Cabinet by inducting 23 more legislators as ministers, including two from the Congress, which marked the return of the Grand Old Party to governance in Tamil Nadu after almost 60 years.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Lok Bhavan and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the minister-designates. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs, including Srinath, S Kamali, C Vijayalakshmi and RV Ranjithkumar were initially sworn in as ministers.

Congress’ S Rajesh Kumar, representing Killiyoor, and P Viswanathan, who won from Melur segment, took oath as ministers. All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, said the inclusion of his party MLAs in the Cabinet heralded a “turning point” in the political history of Tamil Nadu.

“Congress cadres have been striving for power for the last 59 years and have been working for it with loyalty and dedication. Now, they have got it,” Chodankar said.

Also Read Congress to be part of the Tamil Nadu cabinet after 59 years

Highly joyful moment: Congress MP

Congress Lok Sabha (Karur) MP Jothimani said in a statement: “After 59 years, two members of the Congress party have taken up positions in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. This is a highly joyful moment for the Congress party. Heartfelt congratulations to elder brother Viswanathan and younger brother Rajeshkumar! May this responsibility turn out to be a great opportunity to render exemplary service to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Also, Congress supporters hailed on social media the inclusion of party MLAs in the Cabinet on May 21, the death anniversary of iconic leader Rajiv Gandhi.

A total of 23 MLAs were sworn in as ministers and it includes three women. Vijay’s friend Srinath, elected from Thoothukudi Assembly segment, was the first to take oath. Mohamed Farvas J and N Marie Wilson were from the minority communities.

Governor corrects Congress MLA

Governor Arlekar corrected Congress leader Rajesh Kumar during his oath-taking and asked him to confine to the written oath given to him. While reading out the oath from a paper, he suddenly hailed Congress leaders Kamaraj, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, spontaneously prompting the Governor to say, “that is not part of your oath.”

The Cabinet expansion marks the Congress’ return to government in Tamil Nadu after nearly six decades as the Dravidian majors – Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) – have never accommodated allies, including the national party that has aligned with both parties at different points of time.

The last Congress chief minister was M Bhakthavatsalam and he helmed Tamil Nadu, then known as Madras state, from 1963 to 1967.

The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder CN Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.

TVK top leader and Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday, May 20, urged the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to join the government and said it was the wish of Chief Minister Vijay.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore told reporters that the induction of his party legislators in the Cabinet marked a strong momentum. Going forward with such a momentum, with Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate, the party and its allies will be able to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone segment in Puducherry in the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

To a question on stablility, Tagore said the TVK government is already stable, and “let us not buy the argument of those who have been defeated, those who are rejected by the people will continue to say that there is no stability.”

Ramesh (Srirangam constituency), after taking oath as minister, speaking to reporters, said that his party chief, CM Vijay has silently done a revolution. It was Vijay who changed the dictum that only those with an influential background could shine in politics. Now, young people with absolutely no political background have become MLAs and ministers.

Space for 2 more ministers

According to Article 164 (1-A) of the Constitution, the total number of ministers, including the chief minister, in the Council of Ministers in a state shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members of the Legislative Assembly of that State.

Tamil Nadu Assembly is 234-member strong and there can be a maximum of 35 ministers, including the chief minister.

While a 10-member Cabinet led by Vijay took oath on May 10, as many as 23 more MLAs have taken oath on May 21, taking the total number of ministers to 33 and only two more can be accommodated as ministers.

According to official sources, one representative each from VCK and IUML may be accommodated in due course and prospects of rebel AIADMK MLAs getting inducted into the Cabinet appeared bleak.

As many as 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs led by SP Velumani-C Ve Shanmugam supported the government and the TVK government won the trust vote with ease on May 13. TVK won 108 seats in the April 23 Assembly polls and Left parties, VCK and IUML with each two seats have extended support to the TVK in addition to Congress party which has five MLAs.