Congress launches ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in Telangana to honour soldiers

Hyderabad: The Congress party launched its ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ in Telangana on Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign initiated by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to show support for Indian soldiers who risk their lives for the country.

The yatra began with a massive rally from VNR Engineering College to KGR Convention Centre in the Medchal constituency. It was led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with MLC Amer Ali Khan, other ministers and senior party leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that national security should rise above politics. Referring to the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, he stated, “We supported the operation regardless of political differences. The Jai Hind Rally in Medchal is an expression of solidarity with our soldiers.”

He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence after the reported end of the operation and pointed to former US President Donald Trump’s claim that he had stopped the conflict.

“If a leader wants to defeat Pakistan, he should follow the example of Indira Gandhi, who ignored US pressure and created Bangladesh,” Revanth said.

He added, “This is not an election event. This rally is to honour the dignity of our armed forces, not to seek votes. Modi is outdated; the country now needs Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.”

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud also paid tribute to the armed forces, citing their bravery during counter-terror operations like the recent Pahalgam incident. He compared current events to the 1971 war, when Indira Gandhi showed firm leadership and was praised even by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who called her the ‘Iron Lady’ in Parliament.

Goud criticised the BJP-led central government for its “weak response” and accused it of bowing to US pressure by agreeing to a ceasefire.

“Instead of addressing security failures, BJP leaders are attacking Rahul Gandhi to divert public attention,” he said.

The Jai Hind Yatra is being held under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he added.