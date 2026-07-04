Congress leader booked for disrupting SIR in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: A Congress leader, along with two others, has reportedly been booked by Hussaini Alam Police for allegedly trespassing into a student’s house, misbehaving with those present, and disrupting the collection of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms in Old City.

According to police, the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Faisal Baig (26), a student and resident of Hussaini Alam. The complainant alleged that the incident occurred around 3.20 pm on July 1 while he was collecting SIR forms from his family members and neighbours.

Also Read Hyderabad sets up 16 help desks for SIR enumeration process

He alleged that Amaan Ullah Shareef, accompanied by two others, entered his house without permission, misbehaved with him, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Amjad Hussain, and others present at the spot.

The complaint further alleged that Amaan Ullah Shareef recorded the incident on his mobile phone and used abusive language, causing a disturbance during the exercise.

According to sources, Amaan Ullah Shareef is a Congress leader. An investigation has been taken up, and further action will be based on the outcome of the probe.