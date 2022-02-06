Congress leader Charanjit Channi to be the face of Punjab CM race

Amritsar: Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, announce Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday days before the state elections. The announcement is viewed as an attempt to bring back peace and reflect unity in the Congress army.

As the party seeks another term in power, Gandhi said that it was not his decision. “I have not decided about it. I asked this to Punjab’s people, youth, members of working committee… I may have an opinion but your opinion is more important than mine… Punjabis told us that we need a person who can understand the poor,” he said.

Ahead of the announcement of the Congress chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections, the party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said that everyone will follow Rahul Gandhi’s decision.

“Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!” Sidhu had said in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)