Hyderabad: The stage set for the inaugural of a shopping mall in Telangana’s Mahbubabad collapsed during the opening ceremony, with actor Priyanka Mohan and Congress leader Jhansi Reddy and several others on it.

While the actor narrowly escaped, the Palakurthy constituency Congress party in-charge Reddy was rushed to a hospital after suffering injuries.

Stage collapsed at Torrur in Warangal. MLA Yashaswini’s aunt Jhansi Reddy seriously injured



Palakurthy constituency Congress party in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy attended the inauguration as chief guests.#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #Telangana



