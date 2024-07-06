Congress leader Keshava Rao appointed Telangana advisor for public affairs

The post with a cabinet rank was allotted to the senior leader after he rejoined Congress earlier this week.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th July 2024 3:56 pm IST
BRS leader Keshava Rao returns to Congress
BRS leader Keshava Rao returns to Congress

Hyderabad: K Keshava Rao, who returned to the Congress party from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was appointed as advisor to the Telangana government for public affairs with a cabinet rank on Saturday, July 6.

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari issued the notification on Saturday by order of Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

Keshava Rao resigned from his Rajya Sabha MP post on Thursday, July 4, after joining the Congress party.

MS Education Academy

The former APCC president Rao returned to Congress on Wednesday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The senior leader was with the grand old party for 55 years before shifting allegiance to the KCR-led BRS in 2013. His daughter, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, joined the Congress party on March 30 after quitting the BRS.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th July 2024 3:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button