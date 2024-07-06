Congress leader Keshava Rao appointed Telangana advisor for public affairs

Hyderabad: K Keshava Rao, who returned to the Congress party from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was appointed as advisor to the Telangana government for public affairs with a cabinet rank on Saturday, July 6.

Chief secretary A Santhi Kumari issued the notification on Saturday by order of Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan.

Keshava Rao resigned from his Rajya Sabha MP post on Thursday, July 4, after joining the Congress party.

The former APCC president Rao returned to Congress on Wednesday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The senior leader was with the grand old party for 55 years before shifting allegiance to the KCR-led BRS in 2013. His daughter, GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, joined the Congress party on March 30 after quitting the BRS.