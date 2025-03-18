Congress leader murdered in Suryapet, internal politics suspected

Hyderabad: A senior Congress leader and former sarpanch Menchu Chakraya was brutally murdered by unidentified assailants on Monday, March 17, in Miryala village, Nutankal mandal of Telangana’s Suryapet district.

According to local reports, Menchu Chakraya was a supporter of Thungathurthi Assembly constituency Congress MLA Mandula Samuel. It is believed there is an internal power struggle between Samuel and Congress leader R Damodar Reddy.

On Monday, the Congress leader was on his way to attend an agricultural project when he was attacked with sharp objects by more than 10 people who belonged to the Kanakati Venkanna community, a fraction of the Congress party.

The men attacked Menchu Chakraya with a sharp weapon, severed his head, broke his legs and arms, left him unconscious and fled.

The grievously injured Congress leader was discovered by a shepherd who immediately informed the local police. As the news spread, the senior Congress leader’s followers rushed him to the Suryapet district hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

So far no arrests have been made. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Due to the death of a senior Congress leader, Suryapet police have increased security in Miryala village to maintain order.