Congress leader Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from Patiala jail on Apr 1

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2023 3:14 pm IST
Amritsar: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference ahead of Punjab elections, in Amritsar, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Election Commission postponed the Punjab elections in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti on Feb. 16, after requests from several political parties. The elections will now be conducted on Feb. 20 instead of the earlier date of Feb. 14. (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel HPS Varma on Friday.

The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

Also Read
1988 road rage case: SC sentences Navjot Singh Sidhu to one-year jail

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Varma said as per the Punjab Prison rules, a convict with good behaviour is entitled for general remission.

“He is most likely to be released on Saturday from the Patiala jail,” said Varma.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2023 3:14 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button