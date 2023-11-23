Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 23rd November 2023 11:52 am IST
Dholpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Rajakhera in Dholpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dholpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Rajakhera in Dholpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dholpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Rajakhera in Dholpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bharatpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Nadbai, in Bharatpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Dholpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Rajakhera in Dholpur district, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

