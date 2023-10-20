Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

Peddapalli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, in Peddapalli district, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Bhupalpally: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), in Telangana, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Peddapalli: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a rally ahead of Telangana Assembly elections, at Manthani in Peddapalli district, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Jagtial: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Telangana ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Jagtial district, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Jagtial: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi makes ‘dosa’ at a food stall during his visit to Telangana ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Jagtial district, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

