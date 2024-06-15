Congress leader says AIMIM helped BJP in Maha, Imtiaz Jaleel claps back

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate’s post on X on Saturday, June 14, claiming that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi and the Vikas Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) led by Prakash Ambedkar helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra in the recently held Lok Sabha polls, received a serious response from AIMIM former MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

“In Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA and Owaisi’s AIMIM put 6 seats in BJP’s kitty. VBA and AIMIM got more votes than the margin of victory on these seats Out of these, work was done to convert the victory of Congress on 1 and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on 5 into defeat. Otherwise, MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) would have won 37 seats out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and not 31. And BJP+ would have been reduced to 11 seats and not 17! • Mayawati is the troubleshooter for BJP in UP • Prakash Ambedkar ji and Owaisi ji in Maharashtra,” Supriya Shrinate said in a post on X, along with constituency-wise voting data of Akola, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Hatkanangale, Mumbai NW, Palghar Parliamentary seats.

In a strong response, the former AIMIM MP called it “dumb logic.”

“Madam, I was the sitting MP of Aurangabad. INDIA alliance with 3 parties coming together secured 2,93,450 votes. I secured 3,41,480 votes. Using this dumb logic of yours, you have technically been my vote-cutter. I would have happily campaigned for the INDIA alliance if you did justice to the Muslims of Maharashtra. You could’ve given 1 ticket to a Muslim,” he remarked.

In another response, Jaleel asked her to answer how many Muslim candidates did the INDIA bloc field in Maharashtra.

“I only hope you know basic maths! If not then just grab a calculator and count the votes that your three party alliance took in Aurangabad to help BJP/SS win and came third. Btw any answers how many Muslim candidates did your India alliance fielded in Maharashtra? Please reply, for once at least honestly. I need your answer and not your regular badbad!” he remarked.

The 2024 Indian general election in Maharashtra was held in five phases between April 19 and May 20, 2024, to elect 48 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The total party-wise tally of Lok Sabha poll results in Maharashtra 2024 is as follows: the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 9 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9 seats, the Indian National Congress (INC) won 13 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Pawar) won 8 seats, and NCP led by Ajit Pawar won 1 seat. Others bagged 1 seat.