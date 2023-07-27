Congress leader visits inundates areas wearing a swimming tube

Hyderabad: In a novel protest against the Telangana government for failing to prevent inundation of low-lying areas during rains, Khairtabad DCC president Dr C Rohin Reddy on Thursday visited the affected areas wearing a swimming tube around his neck.

Rohin Reddy visited Himayath Nagar, street no. 14, which has been under knee-deep water for a week. He interacted with the residents who told him that they had been unable to come out of their homes or receive visitors due to the flooding. The rainwater has also entered many houses, and the electric poles are submerged, posing a serious threat of electrocution.

Rohin Reddy also visited several other affected localities in the Khairtabad constituency. He said that the situation in Hyderabad has become so bad that people need to carry a tube as a safety measure, as many areas are getting inundated after a brief spell of rain.

He demanded that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) take immediate steps to remove the water from the submerged areas using heavy motors.

He ridiculed the much-hyped Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and asked Minister KTR to explain why a majority of localities and streets have faced waterlogging despite spending thousands of crores in the name of SNDP.