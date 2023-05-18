Congress leaders at Kharge’s residence

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala during a meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress sources said on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with senior party leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala during a meeting, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar his deputy, Congress sources said on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
