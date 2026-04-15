Congress leaders discuss delimitation strategy with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud discussed the party’s strategy on delimitation and other key issues with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Wednesday, April 15.

The appointment of working presidents, secretaries and filling up other organisational posts was also discussed at length during the meeting that lasted for four-and-a-half hours, Congress sources said.

The leaders also discussed filling up the posts of state-run federations and orders on the appointments are likely to be issued in two days, they added.

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A special three-day sitting of Parliament will be held from April 16 to 18, during which amendments to the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, commonly known as the Women’s Reservation Act, mandating 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, will be brought for implementation in 2029.

Also, the Constitution amendment bill will be taken up for consideration and passage.

The number of Lok Sabha seats will be increased to 850 from the current 543 to “operationalise” the women’s reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise to be carried out based on the last published census.