Congress leaders in Gujarat join BJP

Gandhinagar: Chhotaudepur district Congress Committee president Umesh Shah, former president Yashpalsinh Thakor, Nayana Shah, director of Gujcomasol and other leaders crossed over to BJP on Tuesday.

The district’s all three seats Jetpur, Sankheda and Chhotaudepur, are reserved for the tribals, of which, Chhotaudepur and Jetpur are with Congress, while Sankheda seat is with BJP.

Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva has been winning from Jetpur seat for last two elections, whereas Mohansinh Rathva is winning from Chhotaudepur Assembly constituency. Both are senior and seasoned tribal leaders of Congress.

Sukhram Rathva has alleged: “Ruling party must have abused power to threaten cooperative leader Umesh Shah, as he is director of one cooperative society, the district or state cooperative registrar might have found some irregularities in society, which might have been used to arm twist and threaten him that if he does not join BJP, may land in jail, this could have compelled him to join BJP.”

Congress leader from the district Kajalbhai Rathva has alleged that Umeshbhai’s sister-in-law Nayna Shah had recently got elected as director of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (Gujcomasol) on BJP mandate, since then it was clear that Umeshbhai sooner or later would join BJP.

“There was no pressure from any government agency or department, but even when I was Congress party district president, BJP nominated my sister-in-law Naynaben as director of Gujcomasol. The party had trusted me and my family, so I decided to join BJP, I have no complaints against either the Congress or its leaders. On the contrary, my family relations with both Rathva will continue as it was,” said Umesh Shah in reaction.