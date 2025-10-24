Congress leaders pay tributes to former party chief Sitaram Kesri

New Delhi: Rich tributes were paid to former Congress chief Sitaram Kesri on his 25th death anniversary at the AICC headquarters here on Friday.

Congress leaders, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, paid floral tributes to Kesri at the party’s 24, Akbar Road headquarters.

Kesri, who hailed from Bihar, served as the Congress president from 1996 to 1998. He died in 2000.

He had worked with stalwart leaders from Bihar who went on to become state chief ministers, including Bhagwat Jha Azad.

New Delhi: LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to pay tribute to former party president Sitaram Kesri on his death anniversary at the party office, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

In this image received on Oct. 24, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former party president Sitaram Kesri on his death anniversary at the party office, in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)

He was elected the president of the Bihar Congress in 1973 and treasurer of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in 1980. He served as the AICC treasurer for a decade.

The elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.