Congress Legislature Party meeting to decide on CM begins soon in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) to decide on the chief ministerial candidate in Kerala is set to begin at the party headquarters here shortly.

The Congress, which won 63 seats in the 2026 Assembly election, will hold the meeting in the presence of AICC observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken, who have been stationed in Thiruvananthapuram since Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Wasnik and Maken held discussions with senior party leaders, including V M Sudheeran, K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan.

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Following the CLP meeting, the AICC observers will submit a report to the party high command, which will take the final call on the chief ministerial candidate.

At present, V D Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal are being considered for the chief minister’s post.