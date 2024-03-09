Congress lodges complaint against Namasthe Telangana over ‘false report’

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday, March 9, lodged a complaint against the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) associated newspaper Namaste Telangana, alleging the newspaper published an article to defame Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The article, published earlier this week, cited by Mahesh Kumar Goud claims that Revanth Reddy and Telugu Desam Party supremo (and ex-Andhra Pradesh chief minister) N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting at the Begumpet airport in Hyderabad. It alleged that Revanth Reddy assured Naidu of help, in spite of the TDP having finalised its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh.

In his complaint, the Congress leader also asked the Begumpet police, where the complaint was lodged, to also take action against other publications which also published the same news.

it may be noted that Revanth Reddy’s association with Naidu is not new, as he was earlier the working president for the TDP in Telangana, until he joined the Congress in 2018. In his complaint, Mahesh Kumar Goud maintained that the news paper Namasthe Telangana was intentionally “propagating false news” to reportedly misguide the voters of Telangana and to defame Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC working president sought action against the printer D Damodar Rao, and T Krishna Murthy, editor of Namasthe Telangana. His complaint was filed at the Begumpet police station. While Telangana’s Assembly election was held last year, Andhra will also hold its state election along with the Lok Sabha polls which will be held between April-May this year. The Congress defeated the BRS last yea rby winning 64 out of 119 seats.

The TDP, which lost the state election to the ruling YSR Congress Party, has finally managed to cobble up an alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party in Andhra Pradesh, where the Congress is currently almost non-existent or powerless.