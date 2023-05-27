Congress’ Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra continues

Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra continues unabated despite the daunting intense heat of May. On the 69th day, he visited the Uddandapur Project in Jadcherla constituency after which he addressed a press meet to highlight his findings.

Unsparing in his criticism, Bhatti Vikramarka lashed out at the BRS government for allegedly violating the Land Acquisition Act 2013 when acquiring land for the Uddandapur Reservoir Project construction. He alleged that BRS leaders and officials concerned were harassing those, displaced by the project, who requested the government to acquire their lands as per the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

Addressing the media, he said that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the lives of those displaced by land acquisition for projects is not disrupted. In Uddandapur, these norms were thrown to winds, Bhatti Vikramarka deplored.

He alleged that the BRS government leaders and officials particularly targeted those who approached the court and brought an injunction order against forceful acquisition of their lands.

Siddapuram Mallaiah, Lakshmamma and others who went to court seeking implementation of the LA Act, 2013 paid a heavy price. Malliah’s land was put in the Prohibited list. Lakshmamma, who has five acres of land, was given a pass book for only 18 kuntas, he added.

Vikramarka said that Government servants should act in accordance with the law and not blindly follow the diktats of ruling party leaders and people’s representatives. He clarified that the Congress Party was not against projects but was particular that not only should the projects be completed in time but also that the government pays compensation as per the LA Act, 2013 to the displaced.

He further assailed the government for creating illusions of providing irrigation facilities through the Palamur Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation project for the last 10 years. The government was deliberately delaying the project construction by resorting to unlawful actions and thereby compelling the courts to issue orders against the work, he said. He was unequivocal in stating that people should understand the cunning tactics of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the BRS party to stall projects.

TPCC Senior Vice- President Mallu Ravi said that had the government been sincere about the Uddandapur project, it would have been completed long back. By not implementing the LA Act, 2013 the government was behaving more like a real estate company thereby forcing the displaced to approach the court. Mallu Ravi said that 90 per cent of work was completed on Koyila Sagar, Nettempadu, Bhaima lift irrigation project works and the remaining work would be completed within one year after Congress Party comes to power.

Mallu Ravi also said that the local MLA Lakshma Reddy who promised to allot house sites to the Uddandpur and Vallur displaced under the R & R package next to Jadcherla R&B guest house did not keep his word and deceived the people. If the BRS leaders used the police to threaten people, then Congress party leaders would lead people in laying siege to the police station, he warned. He predicted that people are fed up with the anti-people governance of the BRS and would send it packing in the next four months.