Congress’ Mallu Ravi appears before Hyderabad police in war room case

Hyderabad: In connection with the Congress war room issue, the TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi appeared before the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday.

The Congress leader showed up at the police station despite receiving a notification under Section 42(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code to do so on January 12.

The senior Congress leader told the reporters after his meeting with the police that he went there to find out what paperwork he should carry with him on the day of questioning on January 12.

“I was requested to attend for questioning on January 12,” he claimed, “but I came down to the police station today (Tuesday) to see what documents they required as the police had never before questioned me.”

He further said that the police gave him the information he needed and informed him that they would question him on Thursday in relation to the cases brought against Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Due to his position as the office’s in-charge, Mallu Ravi has been called.

The police who questioned poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu on Monday, were told that he has no connection with the morphed pictures.