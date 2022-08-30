Congress meeting at AICC

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th August 2022 9:47 am IST
Congress meeting at AICC
New Delhi: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken and others during a meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leaders K. C. Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh address a press conference during the meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Bansal Ajay Maken and Tariq Anwar during a meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leaders K. C. Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh and others during a meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a press conference during the meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button