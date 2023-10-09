Congress meets to discuss upcoming Assembly polls, OBC issue, caste-based census

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Monday to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections, OBC issue, caste-based census and the preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and several other top leaders arrived at the party headquarters for the meeting of the party’s highest decision-making body.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Goa Incharge Manickam Tagore, Himachal Pradesh Incharge Rajeev Shukla, Jammu and Kashmir Incharge Rajini Patil, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, General Secretary Mukul Wasnik, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Rajasthan Incharge Sukhjinder Randhawa, Gourav Gogoi, Ghulam Ahmed Mir arrived for the meeting.

Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken, Charanjit Singh Channi, Chhattisgarh Incharge Kumari Selja, B.K. Hariprasad, Manikrao Thakre, Pratibha Singh, Gurdeep Sappal, Verappa Moily, Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, Manish Tewari, Digvijaya Singh, Bhanwar Jitender Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala, Pawan Khera, Chairmen Media and Publicity, and Harish Rawat also arrived for the meeting.

According to party sources, the Congress will discuss the organisational preparedness for the upcoming Assembly election in five states, 2024 Lok Sabha elections, OBC issue, caste-based census and women’s reservation bill.