Congress min Konda Surekha to criminal charges case in KTR defamation case

Hyderabad: The Nampally Court has directed the police to register a criminal case against Telangana cabinet minister Konda Surekha in connection with a defamation complaint filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and ex-minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

In a statement on Saturday, KTR said that after reviewing preliminary evidence submitted by him, the Nampally court observed that there is prima facie material to proceed under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The court instructed a criminal case (CC) to be registered and a notice to be served to Konda Surekha on or before August 21, 2025.

“The court concurred with the arguments of KTR’s counsel, Advocate Siddharth Pogula, who stated that Minister Konda Surekha made baseless and defamatory allegations against KTR in public all without any factual basis. Responding to objections raised by Konda Surekha’s legal team, the court firmly rejected their contentions that the complaint was speculative or outside jurisdiction. The bench ruled that the court had proper authority to admit the complaint, citing a previous High Court direction (Criminal Petition No. 5670/2024),” added the statement.

Also Read Hyderabad airport welcomes puppies under therapy dog program

Konda Surekha’s remarks

The matter began last year in October when while addressing the media, Konda Surekha made controversial statements against KTR, accusing him of being the reason behind actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

“KTR is 100% responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce. He demanded that Samantha be sent to him in return for not demolishing the N-Convention. Nagarjuna asked Samantha to go to him but she refused to go. So they asked her to leave, that’s how the divorce happened,” said Konda Surekha.

According to KTR, the Nampally court rejected the defense’s arguments concerning the admissibility of a pen drive submitted as evidence. “Importantly, the court noted that there was no proof that Konda Surekha’s controversial statements had already appeared in the media, reinforcing the claim that these specific remarks were made directly by her and could not be dismissed as hearsay or misreporting,” added the BRS leader’s statement.