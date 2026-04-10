Congress MLA behind Ambedkar statue removal in Secunderabad cantonment: BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dr. Krishank has formally lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer of West Marredpally Police Station against Congress MLA N Sri Ganesh, holding him responsible for “unrest” in Valmiki Nagar following the removal of the Ambedkar statue in the area.

In the complaint submitted on April 10, Krishank stated that residents of Valmiki Nagar installed a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar on April 8, allegedly based on the approval and encouragement of the Congress MLA.

He accused the MLA of misleading residents by giving informal consent without obtaining necessary permissions from competent authorities.

Respect in daylight…

Disrespect in darkness ❓️



Secunderabad Cantonment Congress MLA gives a green signal for Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue…

Congress leaders pose proudly for photos…



But the same midnight,

Congress Government sends 50 Police with bulldozer to remove Babasaheb’s… pic.twitter.com/dAregWG9lQ — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) April 10, 2026

The party in a press release said that the situation escalated when, in the early hours of April 9, around 2 am, unidentified persons reportedly removed the statue and its foundation.

Krishank described the act as an insult to Dr. Ambedkar and a serious law-and-order concern.

MLAs actions contributing to tensions: Complaint

The complaint further alleged that the MLA’s actions directly contributed to tensions between different caste groups in the area, with competing demands emerging over the installation of statues of various leaders, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Dr. Krishank urged the Station House Officer to take immediate legal action against MLA Sri Ganesh under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, particularly those related to public disturbance and misleading the public.

He emphasised that the MLA’s “hasty and unauthorised actions” had provoked a breach of public peace in the Cantonment area.